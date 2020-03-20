Coronavirus Coverage: California under lock down; Concerns about the Tokyo Olympics

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – There have been approximately over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the last 24 hours.

The nation’s most populous state, California, is ordering its nearly 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order marks the first statewide mandatory restrictions in the United States. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon joins the conversation.

Other stories in today’s show:

BEACHES CLOSED: Thursday was the last day to enjoy Alabama beaches. By order of Governor Kay Ivey both public and private beaches will be closed at least through April 5th and probably longer. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 3:37 in the video above.

FUTURE OF THE OLYMPICS: The Olympic flame on Friday completed its difficult journey from Greece to Japan.

That signified a small, symbolic victory for the IOC and local organizers, who maintain the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 24 amid a chorus of doubters who believe they should be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic athlete Sandi Morris, joined the show to talk about her thoughts on the future of the games.

To watch her full interview scroll to 10:28 in the video above.

STATEWIDE MANDATES: In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued statewide mandates Thursday, taking sweeping action against the spread of COVID-19. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 15:24 in the video above.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.