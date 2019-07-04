Cori “Coco” Gauff in Wimbledon

15-year-old tennis prodigy Coco Gauff continues to make history across the pond.

After beating Venus Williams earlier this week, she’s now extended her stay by defeating a former Wimbledon semifinalist.

Marc Liverman reports. 15-year-old Coco Gauff continues her historic run at the All England Club. She’s already the youngest player ever to come through qualifying for Wimbledon in the open era.

With a second, straight set victory yesterday– she becomes the youngest player to reach the tournament’s third round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

Gauff’s friends and family reacting to her win over former Wimbledon semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova.

On Monday, Gauff registered on the national radar defeated her idol, 39-year-old Venus Williams in straight sets.

“I never thought this would happen, I’m literally living my dream right now,” Gauff said.

Gauff, who grew up in Florida, says she always looked up to the Williams sisters. After upsetting the five-time Wimbledon champ earlier this week, Coco had nothing but praise for Venus.

“After the match I told her just thank you for everything she did, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her and i was just telling her that she is so inspiring.”

The 15-year-old also made history this week by becoming the first player to win a full match under Wimbledon’s new courty One Roof. Gauff will face 28-year-old Polona Hercog, of Slovenia, in the third round Friday.