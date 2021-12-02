Cooling For The Weekend – Storm Center Update Thursday PM December 2

Light showers in northeast KELOLAND will slowly come to an end this evening.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as lows fall to the low and middle 30s. Winds will remain light.

It will be a slightly cooler day tomorrow with stronger north/northwest winds. Some of the wind gusts may approach 30 mph in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. Keep in mind, average highs are in the middle 30s.

Temperatures will continue to slide for the weekend as afternoon highs reach the 30s and 40s on Saturday. Expect a slight chance for light snow on Sunday in western and northern KELOLAND. Moisture is limited, so I don’t expect any major accumulations. Winds will also be strong from the northwest on Sunday, this will result in falling temperatures as the front passes.

Monday will be cold. Highs will only be in the 20s for many as a glancing blow of cold air moves into the upper plains. It won’t last as temperatures will return to the 30s and 40s for the rest of next week. We’ll also watching for light snow on Tuesday.