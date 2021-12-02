Cooler Weather Ahead, Stronger Winds: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 2nd

Good morning! A few sprinkles developed overnight across northeast KELOLAND with a push of slightly cooler weather. The weather still looks very nice today in KELOLAND.

Our latest Futurecast update shows widespread 50s and 60s this afternoon. You can also see the cooler temperatures forecast tomorrow, mainly in the 40s.

The forecast shows a cold front arriving tonight, bring cooler weather and breezy conditions tomorrow to the forecast. We see another system moving into the plains this weekend, with snow chances north and east of KELOLAND. We expect a stronger push of NW winds on Sunday and this will deliver much colder weather early next week.

Will it snow with the colder weather? Right now, Tuesday of next week is the best shot of some snow, but we still have plenty of time to watch the pattern.

Enjoy the mild weather in the forecast today, with widespread 50s and 60s likely.

Temperatures will be a little cooler tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

You will notice more wind tomorrow from the northwest and temperatures will be cooler, mainly in the 40s.

40s should hold this weekend, but the wind will certainly make it feel colder at times this weekend, especially on Sunday. Monday could turn colder than currently forecast and some snow develop by Tuesday.