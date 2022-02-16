Areas of light snow are passing through KELOLAND this morning, mainly in the southwest. No advisories have been posted, but roads are slippery in the central and southern Black Hills.

Yesterday was a very mild day, with widespread 40s and 50s across KELOLAND.

The hourly temperatures are not nearly that warm today. We expect a steady north wind today and cold weather tonight with lows below zero in the northeast. We also can’t rule out a few additional areas of light snow or flurries.

Futurecast shows more moderation on temps by Friday. However, wind will increase across the region from the northwest. That could bring blowing snow problems to eastern North Dakota. Keep that mind if you planning travel that direction.

Temperatures for much of KELOLAND will be mild to start the weekend, but an arctic cold front will arrive by Sunday afternoon. This will set the stage for much below normal weather next week.

We also expect better chances of snow. There will be more information about the snow in upcoming forecasts.

In the meantime, expect cooler weather for all areas of KELOLAND today with thicker clouds and pockets of light snow in the southwest.

Tonight will be chilly, especially in the northeast with below zero temperatures.

Tomorrow will be chilly again in the east, but the increased sunshine will help.

The 7-day forecast clearly shows much colder weather early next week and better snow chances.