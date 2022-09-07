Another hot day is ahead for KELOLAND as hazy skies continue due to the western wildfires.

Developing south winds today will amplify the warm weather with highs in the 90s and 100s. We see more wind overnight, keeping temperatures up in the 60s and 70s. A cold front tomorrow will bring north winds into the picture across northern and western SD, but the fire danger will remain very high.

The hourly temperature map shows all of the heat the next 2 days.

Many of you are ready for some rain. The best shot of moisture will be Friday, but not all locations will get it. Scattered rain chances will linger into Saturday in far southern KELOLAND.

Rain amounts will be highly variable due the location of individual bands or streaks of rain on the radar. Unfortunately, the rain is not expected to move evenly west to east across KELOLAND.

Highs today will still be well above normal into the 90s and 100s.