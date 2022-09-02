It’s a mild morning across KELOLAND along with a few isolated showers and thundershowers. We found a couple of them east of Platte before 7am.

The early morning radar trends have been showing the isolated hits of rain moving to the east and southeast. Don’t expect anything heavy, but some isolated rain will continue along the front the next few hours.

The heat from yesterday should be reduced in central and western SD. Highs surpassed 100 in Winner and Philip.

North winds will be aiding the cooling trend today in northern and western KELOLAND. We expect most areas East River to stay in the 70s tomorrow, the coolest day of the 7-day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.