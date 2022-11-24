Happy Thanksgiving!

Aside from light snow showers and flurries this morning in western South Dakota, it will be a dry and cool day. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s with stronger northwest winds of 15-30 mph.

The cooldown doesn’t last as warmer air quickly returns for Black Friday. Highs will rebound to the 40s and 50s for tomorrow and Saturday.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with snow showers developing in western South Dakota later in the day.

Next week will be colder with snow showers early in the week. We’ll continue to watch this system, but as of now it looks to be a fast mover with a couple inches of snow possible. Of course, the exact track will have to be monitored.

This will not throw us into winter, but it will be a colder week next week.