It’s a wet morning for many areas of KELOLAND as we track scattered showers across the region. You can see the cloudy skies in Yankton as of 7am.

The showers are moving along the cold front, which continues to move to the east this morning. We’ve noticed some wet snow at times in the Black Hills as well.

Rain totals have ranged from about .05″ to .15″ for many locations.

Local rain totals just south and west of Aberdeen were amplified yesterday with a few lightning strikes.

We’ll keep an eye on the 30-day rain trends as we approach the month of May. We are drying down again across much of KELOLAND as we start tracking rainfall deficits.

The rain chances for today will be shifting east into Minnesota and Iowa. A gusty northwest winds will be in the 20-35 mph rain for many today, but more wind will develop on Saturday. This will be especially true across central SD. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s tomorrow, with the warmest numbers in the western half of KELOLAND. Don’t forget about the instability showers east of the James Valley tomorrow afternoon and evening.

A closer look at the wind forecast shows the periods of gusty winds for both Saturday and Sunday. Sioux Falls will notice the north winds more on Sunday, with gusts over 40mph likely.

While the forecast will start below normal for temperatures, we do see warmer temperatures down the road with above average conditions in the 8-14 day window.

Here are the details of the forecast.