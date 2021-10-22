Cool Weekend, Rain Chances By Sunday: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 22nd

Good morning! Rain showers are moving across eastern KELOLAND. A few snowflakes could blend in at times, but all of the precipitation will be quick to depart by the lunch hour.

Rain totals have stayed light as of 7am, with only .03″ at Huron.

We are now getting all the numbers from the rain this week and the 30 day precipitation map has changed a lot. Much of KELOLAND is either above or much above normal for precipitation.

Futurecast today shows the progression of the light showers into NW Iowa by noon. We expect clearing skies for the afternoon, but new clouds rolling in from western SD overnight. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday.

Highs today will rebound into the upper 40s to lower 50s East River. 60s are expected in Rapid City.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

More cool autumn weather is ahead tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s East River. We expect lower 60s in Rapid City.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday again in the upper 40s, but a few 60s are possible next week ahead of the next in the series of storm systems in the region.