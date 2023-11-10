We have a chilly forecast to start this Friday, but the theme of the weather will be mild temperatures ahead in the 7 day forecast.

Highs stayed in the 40s in much of KELOLAND yesterday, with a few 50s across the south along with the windy conditions.

Clouds have also thickened in northern and northeastern SD, a trend that will help limit temperatures today.

Our latest forecast on Futurecast shows 40s today for much of the region, with upper 30s for highs in the far northeast. We see temperatures tomorrow warming back to the 50s for many, with even milder readings by Sunday along with a west wind.

Next week will become a numbers games as we trend above normal most, if not all week. 60 degree temperatures will be part of the forecast, so enjoy the mild batch of weather while it lasts.

Here are the details of the forecast.