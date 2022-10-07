We have a chilly morning in progress across KELOLAND, with many areas dropping into the 20s and 30s. Huron has fallen to 22 degrees so far as of 7am.

The dry environment has been conducive for the colder overnight lows. Many areas are way below average for rain the past 30 days.

Futurecast today shows a dry forecast and cool highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. You’ll notice the 20s tonight across the east, colder tonight than this morning for Sioux Falls. Temperatures will rebound nicely tomorrow afternoon into the 60s in most areas.

Temperatures will be warmer early next week across the northern plains, but the next cold front should arrive on Wednesday along with a few shower chances. We’ll continue to watch for the next cold front that should arrive in the plains by next weekend.

In the meantime, grab your jacket today as highs stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s across much of the region.

Freezing temperatures are expected once again in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND tonight. Sioux Falls should see upper 20s by morning.

Tomorrow looks nice in the afternoon with most areas in the 60s.