We have a quiet and cool start to the week across KELOLAND. The sunshine this morning will likely be replaced by increasing clouds through the day.

Showers are on the move as well in Nebraska. We expect more of these to develop and drift northward into the afternoon and evening.

Top soil is considered wet in northeast KELOLAND, but the conditions remain dry for other areas across the south. We expect some better rain chances this week in NW IA and heavy rain is not forecast for the northeast, 2 pieces of good news.

The hourly forecast remains below normal today with highs staying in the lower 60s and the showers expand northward. We expect a decrease in rain chances tomorrow, with only isolated activity expected. Rain will move back into southeast KELOLAND on Wednesday as a larger system tracks to our south.

The impact of that Wednesday system shows up in Iowa as rain totals could easily go over .50″

The weather will be changing later in the week with humidity and warmer temperatures returning. While it’s a bit early to get specific, it would not be surprising to see areas of severe weather again this weekend if this trend continues.

The upper air pattern into the weekend features a pronounced trough in the jet stream across the northern Rockies, with warm and unstable air ahead of it in the plains. This is traditionally a more stormy pattern for KELOLAND.

You can see the contrast in temperatures early next week on the map below. We’ll have more details in the days to come.