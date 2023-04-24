It’s a chilly start to this Monday morning, but the area sunrises sure are nice. We took a snapshot of our Aberdeen LIVE Cam around 7 am and found this pretty skyline.

In cased you missed the northern lights, here’s just one of the neat pictures sent into ushare@keloland.com from the overnight.

Northern lights near Trent, SD uSHARE@keloland.com

Temperatures remained well below normal yesterday across much of KELOLAND, mainly in the 50s.

Temperatures today will a little warmer, but still below normal for this time of the year. We may see a few light showers tonight, but the rain will be scattered and not heavy. We’ll likely see similar temperatures tomorrow as winds increase from the east.

The pattern is still looking warmer on Wednesday into Thursday. While scattered showers are possible in the Rapid City area most days this week, the best chances of more widespread scattered rain will enter the picture by late Thursday into Friday.

Below normal temperatures are still the dominate story in the long-range forecast. Don’t expect any sustained warmer trends for a number of days.

The 6-10 day forecast is not bullish on warmer weather either from CPC. In fact, it looks below normal again into early May.

Here are the details of the forecast.