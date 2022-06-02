Good morning! We have another cool start to the day in the KELOLAND, but mostly sunny skies will help temperatures warm into the 70s for many of us today.

We could certainly use the drier weather in parts of eastern KELOLAND. The areas shaded in blue are much above normal the past 14 days.

The hourly forecast today shows dry conditions, but a few showers may develop in the far west as early as Friday morning. That patch of rain will expand to the east during the day and bring rain to Sioux Falls Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Rain chances will return at times this weekend, although the northeast will less rain chances compared to those in the west and south. More rain is ahead next week as the pattern remains active.

The forecast for rain this weekend favors high amounts in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, where local totals may surpass 1″.

Temperatures will be remaining cooler than normal the next few days with highs in the 60s and 70s. Days with more rain will be especially cool, more like early May weather than June temperatures.

Today will be one of the warmest days in the 7 day forecast with 70s very common.

Rain chances tomorrow will start bringing cooler weather to areas west of Sioux Falls as clouds thicken through the day.

The rain chance looks high for Sioux Falls Saturday morning, but we don’t expect all day rain. Sunday rain chances should stay low until Sunday night into Monday.