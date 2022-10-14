It’s a chilly morning across KELOLAND and radar picture clearly shows some snow this morning across parts of the Upper Midwest. Most of the snow is staying across Minnesota, but we’ll watch for a few flurries in northeastern KELOLAND.

We’ve seen a few of those snow flakes on the SD DOT Camera network near Victor, SD in the far northeast.

Strong winds have been a big weather story the past 48 hours. Winds today are forecast to be lighter in eastern KELOLAND, but not gone. We still may have gusts to 50mph in Rapid City today.

Here’s a look at our Futurecast forecast. You can see the cooler weather across our eastern counties with only minimal chances of precipitation. After a frosty start to the morning east of James Valley, Saturday looks OK with highs in the lower to middle 60s throughout a large part of KELOLAND. NW winds will still be part of the forecast, but hopefully the peak wind gusts will stay below 35mph for most locations. Sunday will start the cooling trend that will expand on Monday.

Futurecast temperatures clearly shows a big push of colder air coming into the eastern half of the country early next week. That means highs in the 40s in eastern KELOLAND on Monday and possibly Tuesday. Warmer weather in the Pacific northwest will eventually slide eastward later next week. We would not be surprised to see much warmer weather by next weekend.

Here are the forecast details.