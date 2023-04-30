CANTON, S.D (KELO)– Small towns have a way of coming together when one of their own needs a little support.

That was shown today in Canton when community members gathered for a benefit honoring Dillon Swanson — a local youth wrestling coach recently diagnosed with cancer.

“I can definitely feel the love for sure,” said Dillion Swanson, youth coach.

After Dillion Swanson was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February, his brother Parker decided he wanted to do something to support his brother.

“My brother’s my best friend. So when, you know, when you hear about things like this, it’s probably the worst thing you can hear,” said Parker Swanson, brother and coach.

Parker, the Canton Wrestling team and others decided to host a benefit to raise funds for Dillion’s treatment.

“My brother puts on rodeo events for youth, kids, he coaches youth wrestling, he’s very involved in helping people all the time. And I didn’t think it was going to be hard to ask people to help him out,” Parker said.

“He’s just been a great guy with coaching and as a person my dad’s known them for forever so just knowing him is awesome,” said Aiden Schreemp, wrestler.

When the news hit the community, hundreds of people donated money, food and items for auction.

“We just have had a tremendous amount of feedback and support from local community and family and friends,” Dillion said.

Dillion says he’s not one to enjoy being in the spotlight. But says the support he has received from the community of Canton and beyond has been heartwarming for him and his family.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions. You know, it’ll be great tonight to see all the people that I consider family,” Dillion said.

“I think he knows how much he means to me. But now he knows how much everybody else means to him. So you know, it’s pretty special,” Parker said.

Swanson has a few rounds of chemo left. He says he hopes to be finished by the end of May. His brother set up an online fund for his treatments, you can find that link here.