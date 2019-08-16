Community helps Tea Area teacher raise money for new books

TEA, S.D. (KELO) – Books can be expensive, especially for kids, but one KELOLAND teacher is working to make sure that they can all hit the books.

At Tea Area Legacy Elementary School the teachers are always finding ways to have their students feel included, and this first-grade teacher found a way for them to all be on the same “page.”

A new school year means a chance for new books.

“So each month, Scholastic sends us flyers and we send them home with students and it gives them the opportunity to purchase different books at their level or that they’re interested in,” First Grade Teacher Stephanie Farwell said.

Some kids can’t afford them, so Farwell turned to a different kind of book for help.

“I went to Facebook to see if anybody would be willing to sponsor one of my students,” Farwell said.

“We have a tremendous Facebook following that allows us to open our doors of our school so our community can really see what’s going on,” Principal Stephanie Walder said.

Eventually it grew to each student getting a sponsor, and in less than 24 hours she raised $225. That’s enough for every one of her students to have new books.

“It’s actually very heartwarming — it’s overwhelming. The community is just so eager and quick to support the students and education and it’s very exciting,” Farwell said.

Each book only costs a dollar, so the money will go a long way. Through that, the kids will get to take home a new book every month

“So it’ll be a surprise each month. We’ll, kind of, do a big celebration of getting our books and taking them home and making it really exciting for them,” Farwell said.

“I’m just happy to have teachers that are willing to try new things, and if it means putting books in kids’ hand like this, if it means flexible seating, or if it means new things with technology, I’m happy that we have teachers like that on board here with Tea Area,” Walder said.

“We really just want to be able to foster a love for reading. It’s so important that they can read and have access to books at home and just really encourage that early literacy and that love for reading,” Farwell said.

Tea Area Legacy is always working to show off their latest projects and keep parents updated through their Facebook page. You can also keep up to date by clicking here.