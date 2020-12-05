Colorado student named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’

This undated photo provided by Time Magazine shows the cover of its Dec. 14, 2020 issue, featuring a 15-year-old Colorado high school student and young scientist who has been named the magazine’s first-ever “Kid of the Year.” Gitanjali Rao has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems. Rao is a sophomore at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver and was selected from more than 5,000 nominees. The process culminated with a finalists’ committee of children, Time for Kids reporters and comedian Trevor Noah. Time says it wanted to recognize the rising leaders of America’s youngest generation in announcing the award. (Sharif Hamza for TIME via AP)

LONE TREE, CO (Associated Press) — A 15-year-old Colorado high school student and young scientist has been named Time Magazine’s first-ever “Kid of the Year.”

Gitanjali Rao has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems.

Rao is a sophomore at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver and was selected from more than 5,000 nominees.

The process culminated with a finalists’ committee of children, Time for Kids reporters and comedian Trevor Noah.

Time says it wanted to recognize the rising leaders of America’s youngest generation in announcing the award.