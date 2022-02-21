Winter lovers will enjoy the next few days as cold and snow are making the weather headlines through the northern plains. This will likely be the coldest week of the winter so far for many of us.

We can’t forget about yesterday, though, and the warm weather we enjoyed. Many locations hit the 50s during the early afternoon.

Now, the weather looks like this in the far north on our Eureka LIVE Cam. Moderate to heavy snow has been falling overnight in that area.

You can see the belt of snow behind the arctic cold front. We expect another band of snow to develop farther south the next 12 to 24 hours to include the Sioux Falls area.

Winter weather headlines have been posted for this system. Winter storm warnings are in effect today for the Aberdeen area. Sioux Falls will have a winter weather advisory starting tonight at 6pm. Folks in the Black Hills region also have a winter weather advisory today through tomorrow morning.

Futurecast shows the expanse of the snow today in the north, with development farther south tonight. Again, this system will take it’s time developing and the snow that does fall will blow around with the steady north winds of 20-30 mph.

Our storm total forecast through tomorrow remains heaviest in the north. The Sioux Falls area will likely hold at just 2-4″. Stay tuned for updates on the system through the day.

We won’t be warming up any time soon. Temperatures will be at least 20 to 30 degrees below normal much of the week across the midsection of the country through the end of the week.

Stay warm with highs only in the single digits in northern KELOLAND today.

Tonight will be cold with the snow chances and the steady north wind.

We’ll keep the cold going tomorrow with the snow chances lingering East River into the afternoon.

Temperatures should moderate a little by the weekend with highs once again in the 20s.