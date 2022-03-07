Good morning! We have a chilly start to the day across KELOLAND, but sunny skies today will help melt some of the weekend snow. The Lake Madison Live Cam below shows some fog coming off the open water areas of the lake.

Futurecast shows the clear skies today, but a fast-moving front will bring a batch of light snow and flurries tomorrow.

You can see the main track of the snow this week going through Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday, but some of the snow will affect far western and southern KELOLAND on Thursday.

The map below shows the layout of the best snow chances on Thursday.

Temperatures this week will be much below normal across much of the mid section of the nation, but that will change early next week. In fact, we could flip the pattern and return to much above normal weather once again 7 to 10 days out.

In the short-term forecast, the sunshine will feel nice today with highs mainly in the 30s across KELOLAND.

Tonight will start mainly clear, but flurries or light snow chances will increase in far western SD after midnight.

A passing band of light snow and flurries will move across KELOLAND tomorrow. Highs will once again stay mainly in the 30s.

The coldest air of the week will arrive Thursday into Friday. A warming trend will begin Saturday and 40s and 50s look likely early next week.