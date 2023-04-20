Snow is back in the forecast this morning for parts of northeast KELOLAND. We are watching some of the first flakes falling near the Aberdeen area.

On radar, snow has been reported in Webster as of 7am. Watertown should join the list today as well. Rain showers have been falling in most locations.

Rain totals have varied across the region. Some local thunderstorm have produced over 1″ of rain the past 24 hours.

VIPIR estimates on rainfall are shown on the map below around the Sioux Falls area.

Our attention now turns to the wind and colder weather. Periods of snow will fall today in northeast SD, with more scattered snow in KELOLAND tomorrow. Add in the blustery winds, and the weather will feel more like winter than spring.

Speaking of winter, snow estimates today show some accumulation in the northeast corner of SD.

There will be more scattered snow to add in tomorrow. Yes, snow should fall in Sioux Falls too.

You can see the snow moving around the area of low pressure in Minnesota the next 24 hours. By Saturday, the pattern will dry out, but remain very chilly for this time of year. A few locations could threaten record lows.

The 6-10 day forecast is not promising for warm weather here.

Several areas of low pressure will be affecting the weather the next 10 days. The chances of cloudy skies and pockets of rain will keep a lid on temperatures on many of the days ahead.

Here are the details of the forecast.