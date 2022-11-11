The storm system that has been impacting the weather the past few days is moving east this morning. The cold air behind it will be in place for several days.

It sure looks and feels like winter in Mobridge. Roads are still icy and pockets of blowing snow have been reported.

The ice that clings to the trees in Redfield may be slow to melt due to the cold forecast.

Many locations shaded in the pink below picked up .25″ to .50″ of ice with this storm.

The heaviest snow fell along the North Dakota border with 11″ at Lemmon, SD.

Festive flurries have been reported in Sioux Falls.

The hourly forecast stays plain cold this weekend. Areas with the heaviest snow will be coldest in the far north and northwest.

Some light snow chances may return to parts of the region early next week considering the extension of the cold weather.

At least we not alone. Most of the lower 48 will be below average on temperatures the next 7 to 10 days.