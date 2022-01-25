Cold Today; Warmer Tomorrow – Storm Center Update Tuesday AM January 25

It’s a cold start to the day as temperatures have fallen to the single digits and teens below zero.



Throw in a little wind, and wind chills are in the minus teens, 20s, and 30s. Numerous Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warning are in effect for eastern KELOLAND through the morning.



With sunny skies, it will be a cold day as highs only reach the single digits above and below zero in eastern KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota will be a little warmer.



The below zero air will continue tonight as temperatures once again fall to the single digits and teens below zero.

But, warmer air will return as we get into tomorrow. Highs will quickly return to the 30s in eastern KELOLAND thanks in part to strong southerly winds.



Temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s as we go through the rest of the week with mostly dry skies. The only chance we have for snow is a flurry or light snow chance on Thursday.



As we turn the page to February, we’ll have to watch for a storm system and the potential for snow. Stay tuned…