Happy Thanksgiving.

Light snow will fall in western South Dakota today with the heaviest accumulations in southwest South Dakota. This is where 2 to 4 inches will be common.

While WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for southwest South Dakota, WINTER STORM WARNINGS are posted in the panhandle of Nebraska.

As high pressure moves in from the north it will bring dry air with it. This will allow for dry skies in central and eastern KELOLAND, but it will be cold. Highs will be reached early today with steady or slowly falling temperatures in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be another cold day, but many will remain dry. The exception to the dry skies will extend from western to south central South Dakota. Expect light snow showers and flurries in this area with light (if any) accumulations. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the 20s.

After Friday, high pressure will be to our southwest. This means southerly winds in KELOLAND and slowly warming temperatures for the rest of the weekend. Aside from a flurry or light snow shower Saturday night into Sunday morning in southeast KELOLAND, it will be dry.

Otherwise, travelers on Sunday need to be aware of strong northwest winds on Sunday.