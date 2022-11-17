The radar maps look busy today, but most of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will continue to periods of light snow and flurries as the cold pattern continues.

The Aberdeen live cam sure looks chilly and you can still see the tree limbs down from the ice storm a few days.

The snow continues to fall at Terry Peak.

Winter storm warnings continue for the northern Black Hills where storm totals of 3-8″ will be common by this afternoon.

Winter weather advisories are posted in the blue for areas with blowing snow today.

Temperatures and wind chills will be falling the next 24 hours across KELOLAND. Additional light snow is also possible the next 24 to 36 hours.

Here are the details of the forecast.