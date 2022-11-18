The cold weather pattern continues today in KELOLAND, with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal in much of the region. The cold front yesterday was able to produce some quick bursts of snow as shown on our time-lapse photography from downtown Sioux Falls.

The weather has certainly been cold enough to make some snow at Terry Peak as well.

Temperatures will stay in the upper teens and lower 20s today across much of KELOLAND. Notice some of the light snow moving in from the northwest tonight. We also expect a steady wind from the northwest at 15-30+ mph. That could easily lead to some blowing snow once again.

Temperatures will be moderating on Sunday as 30s and 40s become more common.

While the weather next week does not look as cold, we may see a clipper system in the northern plains around Thanksgiving. It’s much to early to get specific, but it will bring at least a chance of some rain or snow wherever it tracks.

The pattern map below shows the progression of that system on the European model. These outlooks are still subject to change, so keep watching the forecast.