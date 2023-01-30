It’s a cold morning across KELOLAND with temperatures well below zero. Aberdeen has been falling through the teens below zero, with a few -20s in the northeast just before 7am.

Wind chill advisories have been posted for much of KELOLAND this morning, with Wind Chill Warnings posted for the far north. Wind Chills of -15 to -30 have been very common, so bundle up the best you can as you head out today.

Futurecast keeps the temperatures quite cold in the east, with single digits above and below zero likely. Areas from Pierre to Rapid City should be a little warmer in the teens later today. Readings tonight will be very cold again in the east, but everybody should see better improvement tomorrow.

Temperatures may slip again late Thursday or Friday with another passing front, but we still expect a nice rebound for the weekend across the region.

The weather pattern ahead this week looks mainly dry. The southern branch of the jet stream will be much more active for now.

That will keep heavy snow chances away for the next several days.

Here are the details of the forecast.