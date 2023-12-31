It will be a cold start to the New Year…

While we do have clouds and flurries in eastern KELOLAND, we’ll eventually get clearing skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cold today with highs in the 20s.

Ringing in the New Year at midnight? It will be cold with temperatures in the teens.

Overnight lows will fall to the single digits in parts of KELOLAND.

It will be a cold start to 2024. Even with sunshine, highs will only make the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, but western South Dakota will warm to the 40s.

A system from the northwest may bring light snow and flurries on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the work week is looking quiet. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

BUT, the second week of January may end up bringing more active weather. We’ll see if a storm system in the southwest United States will move into the central plains to bring snow to KELOLAND. If we get snow or not, much colder air should be expected next week.