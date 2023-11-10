SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Jerry A. Mikkelson’s body was found on Oct. 8, 1987, in Jackson County, Colorado, but he wasn’t identified for more than 30 years.

The Chancellor Community Fire Department says it was called to help Parker Volunteer Fire Rescue with the fire. Parker Fire reported that a combine was also on fire.

With Veterans Day only days away, and winter not far behind, Scheels is collecting winter gear for those who served and their families.

Remedy Brewing Company has become a staple at the 8th and Railroad Center in downtown Sioux Falls. Now, the locally-owned businesses is expanding to a space literally just steps away from their back patio door.

Helen drives a grain cart, which she says isn’t hard… once you can get into the cab.

It’s a cool start to your Friday morning, but despite clouds in the weekend forecast, we should see some warmer temperatures.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.