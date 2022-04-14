Snow continues to fall in northern KELOLAND this morning. Blizzard headlines remain in effect for the far northwest. We also are watching pockets of blowing snow in northeastern SD.

Visibilities in the Watertown area have been very low at times.

The 30 day trends are wet in the northeast, but most areas are still below normal.

Winds will be very strong today, but the forecast looks better starting tomorrow into Saturday.

We are not done with the snow. You can see the chances of snow by Easter. Keep in mind there will be wind behind that front, so we’ll need to keep watching the forecast.

The 10 day forecast still looks dry from KELOLAND and points south and west.

The dry soil will heat up quickly late next week. You’ll be surprised how fast this pattern will change and 80s will be LIKELY.