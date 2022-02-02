We expect a cold day across KELOLAND as we watch a major winter storm to our south. You can see the large swath of snow and ice and all of the winter headlines on the map below.

We have headlines for cold wind chills starting this morning in northeast KELOLAND and most areas East River will have very cold wind chill issues tonight. Wind chill warnings will go into effect for Aberdeen and Sisseton.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the subzero temperatures this morning and the chilly highs this afternoon. Also notice the cold in the far northeast tonight. We could see numbers between -20 and -30 in Sisseton. The worst of the cold will start leaving tomorrow morning and warmer weather trends will continue through the end of the week.

We are expecting a very mild trend next week, with temperatures forecast much above normal in the 6-10 day forecast.

In the meantime, stay warm today as temperatures remain well below normal.

Sioux Falls will drop to around -9 tonight.

Tomorrow will remain cold in our eastern counties, but folks in western KELOLAND will begin warming into the 20s and 30s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will be much warmer by Saturday with widespread 40s and a few 50s likely.

We do expect cooling on Sunday, but that impact will be temporary as another surge of mild weather starts on Monday.

Notice the lack of snow on the 7-day forecast. With many areas still snow-free, we’ll have the ability to see much above normal temperatures even beyond the 7 day forecast.