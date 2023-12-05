SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–Bitcoin soared to its highest level in more than 18 months this week. What’s behind the surge and a look at the current state of the cryptocurrency industry in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

Two years ago, Bitcoin reached an all-time high near $65,000 dollars; last year the largest cryptocurrency was valued at less than $17,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s been some bad actors in the crypto space, not any different than any other market,” CoinLion CEO Eric McDonald said. “You point to almost any market, if there’s a human running it, you’re going to find some level of corruption.”

Eric McDonald is the CEO of CoinLion, a platform for buying and selling crypto. He says the fall of FTX and other tokens has left the crypto market down over the past two years.

“Regulation is good, over regulation is not good, zero regulation is also not good, we want to find this middle ground,” McDonald said.

While US regulations may still be far off, Bitcoin is starting to make a comeback with some potential movement in the American markets.

“A lot of that is tied to the ETFs. BlackRock filed for an ETF a few months back, BlackRock of course is this massive organization and there are expectations that it’s going to get approved by the SEC,” McDonald said.

If approved, investors could get involved in cryptocurrency on the market like any other stock.

“You can buy shares in a fund that owns crypto, you don’t actually buy crypto with the ETF, but people are still super hyped about it, especially institutions that want another method for essentially buying into crypto,” McDonald said.

It’s one reason behind the surge in Bitcoin this week.

“You also have the Bitcoin halving. The production of Bitcoin that gets created gets cut in half next year,” McDonald said. “If the production of gold that happens every year gets cut in half, the value of that is going to increase.”

Bitcoin halving happens every four years; the next one is April 2024.



As for the ETF, it has not yet been approved, but many are speculating a decision from the SEC by early next year.