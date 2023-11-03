SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coffee lovers are in for a treat this weekend because the Dakota Coffee Festival is returning to Sioux Falls. The event won’t just be raising energy levels — it’ll also be raising money for three organizations.

Are you looking to try a new type of coffee? Or maybe you want to learn more about the roasting process? Then you might want to check out the Dakota Coffee Festival.

“We have about 30 vendors this year and when you come into the festival you actually get a free sample from each and every one of them. You get to connect with them, learn more about their business and just enjoy a day full of coffee,” Doria Drost, Director of Marketing & Public Relations at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, said.

The second annual event will be at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. One of the vendors you can check out is Coffea Roasterie.

“I hope people can come out and just have a good time, experience something that’s a little bit different than the normal routine. Bring the family, come with friends, do whatever,” Darin Kaihoi, CEO of Coffea Roasterie, said.

It’s not all about the coffee though; the festival is also a fundraiser for Community Outreach and the Sanford Health Foundation.

“And then we’re partnering with Mighty Peace Coffee, which is a coffee roaster that works with a lot of different producers out in the Kongo. We’re working with them to bring OffGridBox technologies into those underprivileged areas to offer free water and electricity,” Drost said.

Coffee, community and contributing to something greater.

“And this is a component for us that’s been here from the start with the festival. Rallying around community, it really made sense to make this something that can support,” Kaihoi said.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. General admission tickets are $20.