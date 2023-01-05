The last of the snow is exiting eastern KELOLAND this morning. The weather should be better for cleaning up today in much of the region.

Take a look at how much snow is covering the landscape in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This map won’t change much anytime soon. Sioux Falls now has 18″ on the ground, but some areas just west and north are much higher.

Here are some storm totals we have as of 6am this morning.

Look how many numbers are over 20″ west of Sioux Falls.

Folks to the north in Huron and Watertown had much lighter totals.

Here’s a look at the winter so far. Sioux Falls is officially a little over 35″, but these are all big numbers for this time of the year. We still have the rest of January, February, March, April, and May to go. OK, lets hope we skip the May snow this year!

The 30 day percentage of normal moisture levels are off the charts in KELOLAND. Valentine is now at 1000% of normal moisture since December 6th.

Futurecast today looks quiet. Don’t forget about some freezing fog issues in eastern KELOLAND tonight with lows in the single digits for many.

While the pattern looks pretty quiet initially, we could see some precipitation chances starting the middle of next week as a series of system cross the Rockies and head toward the plains. Most of these will be moisture starved, but we will need to keep watching for any changes.

Here are the details of the forecast.