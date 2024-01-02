SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has created a new position to deal with homelessness across the city.

With Sioux Falls growing by 5,000-6,000 people every year, the homeless community is also in an upward trend.

“Every city in the country that gets to be our size and bigger struggles with the challenges of homelessness. It’s a byproduct of growth. It’s natural,” says Mayor Paul TenHaken.

This is why the city decided to create a position to combat these issues. The Homelessness Services Coordinator will be the first staff member to focus on the problems that come with homelessness.

“The homelessness services coordinator will really seek to battle the challenges of homelessness in our community and work with our partners to ensure, ideally, that no one is homeless in Sioux Falls,” says TenHaken.

One issue they plan to address with the new position is the area by 8th and Weber.

“Maybe there’s a law enforcement element to that, but maybe there’s just a resource element, an empathetic element that we have to take to that as well. So that’s one thing that I think we really hope to put some, some effort towards,” says TenHaken.

While the issues of homelessness technically fall under county jurisdiction, the city wants to do everything it can to help.

“So really this position is is our way of saying, ‘hey, the city needs to have a partner in these solutions,’ so we need to work with our nonprofit partners and government partners to make sure that we continue to chip away at those homelessness numbers. There’s no silver bullet with homelessness. There’s no home run. It’s just singles. You just hit a lot of singles over time and try and score runs that way,” says TenHaken.

The city is accepting applications until the middle of January, with the job starting in February.