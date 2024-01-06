SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — For people looking for fireplace or firepit wood, or those that have a woodworking project in mind, free wood will soon be available in the Spearfish area.

Starting Monday, January 8, an “Urban Wood Utilization Program” will provide logs from recent tree removals, according to the City of Spearfish Parks and Forestry Department.

Wood logs will be available for the public to pick up from city-owned property.

“Depending on the types of removals done, some pieces may be best for firewood and others may be appropriate for woodworking projects,” said Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Superintendent Rex McDonald.

Logs will be available through April 1, 2024.

