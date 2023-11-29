SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we head into December, the city of Sioux Falls wants people to be prepared for snow. Today, representatives of the street department, fire rescue, and police talked about what we can do to get through this winter safely. Last winter was a tough one. We all struggled to get around.

And especially for people without four-wheel drive, it was not a fun winter.

Snowstorm after snowstorm hit KELOLAND last winter. The snow piled up as temperatures dropped to dangerous levels. At times, side streets were tricky to navigate as city crews worked long hours to clear them. It may be hard to believe, but the city only issued five snow alerts.

Street Department Manager Dustin Hansen says knowing when a snow alert is issued is critical.

He says close to 20 thousand people have signed up to receive text messages.

“You can get snow alerts if you text snow alert, all one word to 888 777 then you will get updates on our snow alert you can also go into our website SiouxFalls.gov/snow and actually sign up for further texts,” said Hansen.

Those texts tell you which zones are being plowed and when. The police department’s traffic division is also reminding drivers to take travel advisories seriously.

“I strongly strongly strongly urge citizens to heed these recommendations when it comes to travel advisories there again it helps no one if you wind up getting stuck somewhere now emergency services can’t get through or the road can’t get plowed,” said Sgt Travis Olsen.

Once the snowstorm is done and you’re plowing your driveways and sidewalks, also make sure to clear out the fire hydrants in your neighborhood.

“A good three-foot ring around the fire hydrant will help us out immensely on needing to clear it out if there is an emergency or fire within your neighborhood or anything of that sort, said Steve Fessler, Division Chief Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The chance of a repeat of last year’s snowfall is anybody’s guess, but Hanson says when residents and city workers are on the same page it makes it easier on everyone.