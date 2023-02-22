SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The City of Sioux Falls has a new initiative centered around keeping residents informed about what’s happening on a week-to-week basis.

You may be used to seeing a police briefing every weekday from Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department, but now the city is adding something new.

“This One Sioux Falls media briefing is a way for the city to be more proactive about sharing what’s going on within different city departments,” Vanessa Gomez, the public relations and communications officer with the Mayor’s office, said.

Each Wednesday at 10:30, officials will discuss various topics depending on what’s happening in the city. For the first briefing, it was all about snow.

“We’ve had a lot of snow this year. We’ve hauled over twenty thousand loads out of the city, on emergency routes and residential streets,” Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls, said.

“Clearing those storm drains is an important part of the snow removal process right now,” Andy Berg, city engineer with Public Works, said.

“Please make sure that you stay abreast as far as with that snow alert and one of the best ways to do that is you can follow www.siouxfalls.org/snow,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, Sioux Falls Police Department, said.

Timely information that we can then relay to you, the people of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

“And it’s also a way to hold our city officials accountable too. We want to be transparent and we want to have information out there,” Gomez said.

The police briefings will continue every weekday, except Wednesday at 10:30. As always, you can watch a livestream of those right here on KELOLAND dot com.