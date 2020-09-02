City of Sioux Falls is ‘traffic calming’ on busy streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With school back in session, traffic has picked up in Sioux Falls. The city is developing a way to help drivers and pedestrians safely navigate the roads.

From Touchmark at All Saints, to Lyon Park, the All Saints Neighborhood is home to residents of all ages. It’s also home to speedy traffic.

“Traffic can be… pretty fast at times,” Resident Katrina Lehr-McKinney said.

Lehr-McKinney says she and fellow neighbors tend to see drivers rushing through intersections like 17th & Phillips.

“Because you’re coming down a hill and it’s really easy to speed up as you’re going into downtown,” Lehr-McKinney said.

In an effort to calm things down, she and the All Saints Neighborhood Association reached out to the city to implement what they call ‘Traffic Calming.’

“We’ve got bump-outs at the intersection right where we’re going to be expecting pedestrians to cross,” City of Sioux Falls Principal Engineer Wes Philips said.

These bump-outs will narrow the road to create slower traffic. It also extends how far a person can step out into the intersection so they can be in a driver’s line of sight.

“If the drivers come out into the street, they can see the vehicles a little bit better and just makes a safer situation for everybody,” Philips said.

It also shortens the total crossing time for pedestrians. The city has about 6 other calming locations set up in traffic heavy spots.

“We do have a lot of areas that we hear about from citizens about speed concerns… those are definitely good candidates for traffic calming,” Philips said.

“Whether it’s around schools or parks or residential areas that just need people to look out a little bit more and slow down a little bit more,” Lehr-McKinney said.

If we take time to slow down and notice each other, the faster we’ll be on the path to safety.

If the traffic calming spots test will with neighbors, Philips says they could be come permanent fixtures of the intersections.

To find out more, or voice concerns about a high traffic area, you can visit the City of Sioux Falls’ website.