SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The first day of summer is here and with summertime comes mosquitoes. North Dakota and Iowa have already reported their first cases of West Nile. There are no reported cases yet in South Dakota.

As Emily Nelson and her son were out enjoying Falls Park, she says she made sure they had their bug spray on.

“Before they’re going outside make sure they have that bug spray on. If they’re going to be out and then you know if they’re in the pool in the backyard or at a pool or at the lake you know, just making sure to reapply that either when they come back out of the water; similar to sunscreen,” Nelson said.

Which Entomologist Denise Patton says is the right move considering mosquito season has arrived.

“It’s been warm long enough where we’ve had populations have ample time to multiply, and the virus to also amplify in our environment. So the second week of July is typically kind of our turning point for West Nile virus activity and reporting,” said Denise Patton, Vector Control Program Coordinator and Entomologist.

Patton says the City began spraying across the 18 zones in Sioux Falls last week. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnate water, so keep an eye out for areas in your yard.

“After rainfalls dumping out that water like in the swimming pool, or just buckets that are left in the yard or anything like that, making sure that those are emptied out,” Nelson said.

Patton says mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. So if you’re heading out, be sure to wear protective clothing and bug spray.

You can find a schedule for spraying and the zone you’re in on the City’s mosquito page.