City of SF and Regional Airport suing multiple companies

The City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Regional Airport are suing several companies in connection with contamination from firefighting foam.

Court papers allege the firefighting foams contaminated water supplies with chemicals called PFOS and PFOA.

According to the EPA, exposure to these chemicals can have severe health risks.

The foam is mainly used at airports, military bases and industrial locations.

The airport and city are asking the manufacturers to cover the costs of cleaning up the contamination.