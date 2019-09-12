City of SF accepting storm debris free of charge until end of September

Cleanup is underway for many people and the city is setting up drop-off sites for storm debris.

There are two drop off sites for trees.

One is located by the Street Divisions Campus near Chambers Street and Cliff Avenue.

Another is near 12th Street and Lyons Avenue.

For all other debris, the city wants you to take it to the city landfill.

“We’re going to run these sites for seven days a week, 12 hour shifts from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.,” Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works said.

The city will accept all storm debris free of charge until the end of September.