SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Depending on where you live in Sioux Falls, you may notice some road crews in your neighborhood in the coming weeks.

That’s because the Slurry Seal program has officially kicked off.

City crews plan to apply a slurry seal to 400 blocks, about 20 miles of residential street, over the summer months.

When applied correctly, it can help to extend the life of roads by eight to 10 years.