CitiBank holds grands opening Thursday for new location

CitiBank has a new office in Sioux Falls.

The new west side location held a ribbon cutting and grand opening this afternoon.

The new office will have 1,300 employees, with 300 more working remotely from the Sioux Falls branch.

“It offers an opportunity for young people to stay in the state of South Dakota. It’s one of the most important challenges we have to face is how do we get young people to consider staying in South Dakota and how do we create job opportunities,” Sen. Mike Rounds said.

