SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be July, but the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center already has the holidays on its mind.

The facility just announced Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be coming to Sioux Falls on December 12th. It’s an electrifying and re-imagined family holiday spectacular.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 22nd, at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office and at ticketmaster.com.