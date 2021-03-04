Church in a bar: The Table Ministry’s unique worship location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A bar might be the last place you’d expect to receive communion or hear a sermon, but that’s exactly what’s happening every Thursday at Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill.

“Well, if COVID has taught us anything, it’s that we have to start thinking outside the box and that includes church. I’m not sure if church will ever fit inside a box anymore and there’s one place that has remained the same throughout everything and that’s a table,” Erica Varcoe, the minister for the Table Ministry said.

Even if that table is in a bar.

“Some old people come into church and say they always want to have a beer when they go to church, if church was like that they’re going to come. So now we’re going to see if they show up. That’s a good way for us to find out if they’re all talking the talk or walking the walk, we’re going to find out,” Don Rose, owner of Shenanigan’s said.

The seeds for the Table Ministry were planted about a year ago and now it’s finally growing. The vision is ‘church where you’re at.’

“Instead of having people come to us, we will go and meet people where they’re at in their messiness, in their heartache, in their celebrations and around the dinner table,” Varcoe said.

Varcoe says the Table Ministry is going to grow even more in the coming months.

Every Thursday night the Table Ministry will have a meal, music and worship at Shenanigan’s starting at 6:30.