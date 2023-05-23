AVON, S.D. (KELO) — The Better Business Bureau in Sioux Falls conducted a month and a half long investigation into a scamming website after receiving reports from customers across the country.

At first glance, this website for the company DARESND seems like a legit website for women’s clothing. But before the site was selling clothing, it was selling tires.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Customers who used this site never received their orders. Which led to reports to the Better Business Bureau.

The website DARESND had its address listed at this house behind me here in Avon. Problem is after investigating, they found that the woman who lives here has never sold clothes or tires out of her home.

Jesse Smith with the BBB says this is common among scammer websites.

“They have used then this address in Avon in an effort to lend credibility to what it is that they are doing,” said Jessie Schmidt, VP of the South Dakota BBB.

The BBB says the site was registered to a Chinese company, and it’s difficult to get these kinds of sites taken down.

“This is really just a game of Whack-a-Mole. So one site comes down, they open it up with a new name and a new website address. And they use a different address in a different city in a different state,” Schmidt says.

And it’s even more difficult to track down the people behind the scam.

“It’s an enterprise that makes a lot of money for the criminals that are the organizers and the masterminds behind it,” Schmidt said.

You can find more information on how to identify scammer websites here and here.

If you are shopping online, Schmidt says it’s important to check the URL, use a credit card over debit and document your purchases in case you need to make a report.