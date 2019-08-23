China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products

FILE – In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a worker walks near truck trailers and cargo containers at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. Hundreds of businesses, trade groups and individuals have written to complain about President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese goods that he hasn’t already hit with 25% import taxes, saying the additional import taxes would drive up prices for consumers, squeeze profits and leave U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage to foreign rivals that aren’t subject to higher taxes on the vital components they buy from China. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned Sept. 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the tariffs of 10% and 5% take effect on two batches of goods Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 but gave no details on what imports would be affected.

Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 but postponed a portion of that to Dec. 15.

China’s government appealed to Trump this week to compromise in deadlocked talks aimed at settling the dispute that has battered exporters on both sides and threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.