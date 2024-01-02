SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Thrive President Michelle Erpenbach says there needs to be a fundamental change in how the community thinks about child care professionals.

“There still are not enough people who believe that this is an industry, this is a profession that we support as a society,” Erpenbach said. “Early on in these conversations, I had an older gentleman say to me, ‘I understand this. We used to drop our kids at the babysitters everyday.’ These people are not babysitters. These people are professional educators.”

The Sioux Falls City Council regulatory oversight committee heard Tuesday afternoon about the urgency of the problem surrounding child care accessibility. While the cost of higher education has long been a concern for families, earlier education can be even costlier.

“Child care providers have to charge more now than it costs for a four-year degree in South Dakota,” Erpenbach said. “That’s the burden we’re putting on young families new in their careers.”

The Helpline Center of Sioux Falls runs a child care database, but it’s not perfect.

“What doesn’t work is it’s not easy to update for providers,” said Betsy Schuster, vice president of program development at the Helpline Center. “So it’s really hard to know what is our current vacancy rate, what is the capacity rate.”

Councilors learned about plans for an child care app for parents updated by the Helpline Center. Funding, however, is not secured, and the goal is for it to be available in July.

“Our goals with this app would be to create provider profile updates on a more frequent basis,” Schuster said.

The oversight committee is set to hold additional meetings in January to come up with possible action items for the city council to enact. KELOLAND’s Eric Mayer also reported on Tuesday’s meeting; click here for his reporting.